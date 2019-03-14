PARADISE, Mich. — A child has been found and two suspects are in custody overnight Thursday, according to Michigan Amber Alerts.

Police in the Upper Peninsula issued an Amber Alert for a 5-year-old, who they believed to have been abducted by two men. An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday just before midnight. Police identified the suspect as 53-year-old George Stephen Cunningham.

A second man, John Stygler, was also suspected of traveling with the suspect and child.

Five-year-old Zephaniau George Cunningham has now been found safe.

According to WBPN/WGTU, investigators say Cunningham and Stygler bounded and gagged a woman outside the home and placed her inside a vehicle. The two men then entered the home and chemical sprayed, zip tied and duct taped the mouths of the adults inside. The two suspects then began searching for the boy, stabbing one of the adults, who freed themselves from the zip ties.

Michigan AMBER Alert Update** Truck was located. Suspect still at large with abducted child. AMBER Alert #Paradise Michigan. Suspect, George Stephen Cunningham (53) may be driving a 1986 Ford F-250 Pickup Truck,...

