GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Kent County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man accused of robbing a Mobile Gas Station on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the gas station at 4258 Alpine Avenue NW around 8:30 p.m.

The clerk told police that a man walking into the store, showed a gun and demanded money. The suspect then ran away with an unknown amount of money.

Deputies described the suspect as a black male, about 6 feet tall with a thin build, dressed in dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff's Department, 616 632-6100 or the Silent Observer, 616-774-2345.