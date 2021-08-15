Deputy dies after being shot in Kalamazoo County chase

He served as a deputy sheriff for the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, filled in as a temporary sergeant and shared his skills as an instructor.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Kalamazoo County Deputy Sheriff Ryan Proxmire died Sunday evening after being critically injured in a chase earlier that day.

Proxmire had been responding to a suspect fleeing a gas station in Kalamazoo early Sunday morning. The suspect shot at responding deputies during the chase, striking Proxmire. He was in critical condition after the incident.

The sheriff's department says Proxmire was "an experienced and professional officer." He served as a deputy sheriff for the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office on road patrol. He also worked in the jail division and filled in as a temporary sergeant.

The department says Proxmire was an instructor, sharing his skills on field training, operating a Taser and subject control and defensive tactics.

The sheriff's department says more information will be released as details become available.

