PORTAGE, Mich. - Test results from water samples taken in Portage have been released by state officials and the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ).

According to city officials, water samples from eight public water locations in Portage on June 14, 2018. Those locations included certain Portage municipal wells and the Garden Lane Water Treatment Facility.

►Related: 'Team Kalamazoo' in full force after PFAS contamination in Parchment water supply

Of the eight samples taken by the DEQ, two samples returned results for per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) above the non-detect level but below the non-regulatory Lifetime Health Advisory (LHA) established by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). That level has been established to be 70 parts per trillion (ppt). The two Portage samples that tested above the non-detect level were at 13 ppt and 2 ppt, respectively

►Related: Democrats allege corruption in Snyder administration for PFAS water contamination

City Manager Laurence Shaffer said the city takes the PFAS test results very seriously, and that the city intended on addressing PFAS condition aggressively. The city may take certain municipal wells off line, increase testing regimes and provide directed treatment or flushing. City officials plan on providing regular updates to citizens on the situation.

For more information on PFAS, including possible health concerns, visit these websites:

Michigan PFAS Action Response Team: www.michigan.gov.pfasresponse

United States Environmental Protection Agency: pfaswww.epa.gov/

Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry: www.atsdr.cdc.gov/pfas

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM