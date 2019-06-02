KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A person of interest has been named in a fatal fire in Kalamazoo.

According to a release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the fire happened around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 3 at a home on Wallace Avenue.

The department of public safety is asking for the public's assistance in locating Melissa Sue Morgan.

Police say the 32-year-old woman has been spotted in several different locations throughout Kalamazoo and VanBuren Counties.

If you see Morgan, please call the police department at 488-891, or report the sighting to Silent Observer at 343-2100 or online.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety positively identified the victim of the fire on Monday, Feb. 4 as 31-year-old Zachariah Hayes.

Investigators initially reported that heavy hoarding and a roof collapse were factors in the deadly fire.

