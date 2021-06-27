Detroit area residents clean up after flooding hits region

Bags of trash lined streets in suburban Grosse Pointe Farms on Sunday as garbage trucks made special rounds to help pick up debris.

DETROIT, Michigan — Detroit area residents are cleaning up after flooding in the area knocked out power for thousands and damaged homes.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office declared a state of emergency for Detroit and surrounding Wayne County on Saturday after daylong rain flooded freeways and streets. Indiana Michigan Power says crews were restoring power for thousands in Michigan and Indiana following storms.

