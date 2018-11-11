CHICAGO — Bob Quinn sat in his seat at the south end of the press box at Soldier Field surrounded by two of his top lieutenants in the Detroit Lions front office.

He leaned back in his chair, covered his mouth with a closed fist and stared straight ahead, boiling with anger but doing his best to suppress the emotion inside.

The Lions committed one silly penalty – a personal foul by linebacker Jarrad Davis, who shoved Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky late on the sideline and into a cameraman – then another – a pass-interference foul on Nevin Lawson in the end zone – as they wasted away another first half in what’s quickly becoming an abomination of a season.

The Chicago Bears scored touchdowns on their first four possessions, and the Lions gave up six more sacks and committed three more turnovers as they lost their third straight game in no-show fashion, 34-22.

The Lions, in Matt Patricia’s first season as head coach and Quinn’s third as general manager, sank further into last place in the NFC North, three full games behind the Bears, who are on a completely different track under their own first-year coach, Matt Nagy.

The Lions (3-6) have fallen behind by double digits in the first half of five of their six losses this year. They’ve failed to rush for 80 yards in three straight games. And on Sunday, they nearly allowed a quarterback to post a perfect passer rating for the second time this season.

Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia speaks to the media after the 34-22 loss to the Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Chicago. Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press

The Bears steamrolled the Lions from the start Sunday, running for 9 yards on their first play from scrimmage and going 75 yards in eight plays for a game-opening touchdown.

Tarik Cohen opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run, and Trubisky followed with touchdown passes of 36 yards to Allen Robinson and 45 yards to Anthony Miller on the next two possessions.

Trubisky added a 4-yard touchdown run on a designed quarterback keeper midway through the second half and the Bears led by 26 before the Lions got on the scoreboard.

Trubisky completed 23 of 30 passes for 355 yards and three touchdowns against a depleted Lions secondary that played without its best cornerback, Darius Slay.

DeShawn Shead, who started in Slay’s place, got beat on Robinson’s first touchdown, and he and Quandre Diggs had a coverage mix-up on Miller’s score.

Robinson, who played at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, finished with six catches for 133 yards and beat Lawson for his second touchdown to give the Bears a 34-10 lead late in the third quarter.

Bears cornerback Bryce Callahan and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols tackle Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford during the first half on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Chicago. (Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski USA TODAY Sports)

The Bears tried to become the second NFC North team to give a game to the Lions with poor kicking as Cody Parkey missed two field goals and two extra points Sunday – Mason Crosby missed four field goals and an extra point (13 points) in the Lions’ 31-23 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 – but the Lions wouldn't oblige.

The Lions scored two garbage-time touchdowns in the fourth quarter, one after recovering an onside kick, but left battered and bruised as Marvin Jones and Michael Roberts both left the game with injuries and did not return.

Kerryon Johnson had 51 yards on 14 carries and a leaping touchdown for the Lions, but he also lost a third-quarter fumble. Matthew Stafford finished 25 of 42 passing for 274 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Stafford has been sacked 16 times in the last two games for the Lions, who return home to face the Carolina Panthers next Sunday.

