Detroit Zoo welcomes grizzly cub from Alaska

The grizzly cub, named Jebbie, is serving as a companion for the zoo's orphaned polar bear cub, Laerke.

DETROIT, Michigan — The Detroit Zoo has welcomed an orphaned grizzly bear cub from Alaska to be a companion for their polar bear cub, Laerke. The grizzly, named Jebbie, has been settling in to his new home in Detroit and getting to know Laerke.

Jebbie was first reported to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game in June when he was spotted walking alone near a neighborhood. Since he was too young to be separated from his mother, he was transferred to the Detroit Zoo after receiving medical treatment at the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage.

When Jebbie first arrived in Detroit, officials say he weighed 76 pounds. He now weighs 180, and has become a companion to Laerke, who was rejected by her mother.

“There are no other polar bear cubs who we can bring here to live with (Laerke), so we reached out to state agencies that frequently must find homes for orphaned grizzly bear cubs. We’re thrilled that we are able to give Jebbie sanctuary and provide a much-needed companion for Laerke,” said Scott Carter, chief life sciences officer for the Detroit Zoological Society. “This social development is critically important for both Laerke and Jebbie.”

The zoo says the bears wrestle and play together.

The Detroit Zoo's Arctic Ring of Life is one of the largest polar bear exhibits in the world, featuring a grassy area, a freshwater pool, a saltwater pool and an ice area. The exhibit spans more than four acres.

Jebbie and Laerke are able to be seen at the zoo beginning Thursday, Sept. 23.

