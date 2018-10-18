"Development without displacement." That's the goal for the development for the South Division corridor in downtown Grand Rapids.

The corridor is along South Division Ave. from Wealthy Street to 28th Street. A meeting was held Wednesday, Oct. 17 to get ideas for six potential areas for change in that area. The group is also looking to understand what the future is for the people who live there.

If you were unable to make it to the meeting there will be "office hours" at the South Division Corridor Plan "pop-up." You can stop by 2009 South Division on Wednesdays from 11 to 2, Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Fridays from noon until 4 p.m.

Read more here.

