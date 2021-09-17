DeVos Place hosts 40 works of art for ArtPrize 2021

Many of the past ArtPrize winners are also on display at DeVos Place.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As ArtPrize 2021 kicks off, 13 ON YOUR SIDE is checking out some of the larger venues in Grand Rapids that are temporarily home to some incredible art installations.

Directly across the Grand River from the Gerald Ford Presidential Museum is the DeVos Place.

The venue has been a part of ArtPrize for the last 10 years, and is temporarily home to 40 works of art this year.

Many of the past ArtPrize winners are also on display at DeVos Place.

