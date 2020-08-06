Dick Goddard's daughter says he has COVID-19

CLEVELAND — The daughter of Cleveland meteorologist Dick Goddard said Monday that her dad has tested positive for coronavirus.
“My precious father has COVID,” Kimberly Goddard wrote on Facebook Monday morning.
Her post quickly had hundreds of comments of people offering their support.
It comes just a few weeks after Kimberly asked for prayers for her dad.
“My dad is dying,” she wrote back on May 13. “I will be off social media. Thank you.” After noting he had taken a turn for the worse 11 days later, she followed up to announce he was being moved out of ICU.
Goddard first appeared at WKYC back in 1960 (formerly known as KYW) for Linn Sheldon's Barnaby show. He retired in November 2016 from WJW. Goddard currently holds the Guinness World Record for the longest career as a weather forecaster at 51 years and six days.