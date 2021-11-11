Digital donations: Salvation Army looking for 'virtual' bell ringers

The Charity's Red Kettle Campaign kicks off this week.

The Salvation Army rolled out a handy new tool it hoped would make a big dent in its fundraising goal ahead of Friday’s Red Kettle Campaign kickoff.

Those iconic Red Kettles, manned by bellringers in the run-up to the holiday season, have become some of the most instantly recognizable symbols of the season of giving since their debut around the turn of the 19th century.

As in other areas, the age of COVID has triggered a number of innovations: the community-minded can now volunteer to be virtual bell ringers.

While the charity debuted virtual donations last year amid widespread closures, it hoped the additional opportunity would draw more interest.

Reaching out that helping hand across social media, collecting badly needed support for those in need, who may number among your friends and neighbors.

“You really are being an advocate for us, but not just for us. For the individuals within your community,” Major Amos Shiels of the organization’s Holland Chapter explained via Zoom Thursday. “You’re saying, I want to make a difference in the life of someone else.”

Registering for the virtual program is relatively straightforward.

Those interested may also donate online.

The Salvation Army in Holland says it saw a 60-percent increase in service requests last year, a number it expected to hit again in 2021.

