Parents: Disney-themed danced party benefitting charity coming to Grand Rapids

A Grand Rapids musician is giving back to the community with a Disney-themed dance party later this month.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids musician is giving back to the community with a Disney-themed dance party later this month.

Jared Bartlett is the DJ known as Ghost Wallace. Six years ago, he decided to start hosting a yearly charity event.

Shields of Hope is the recipient of this year's fundraiser. The non-profit organization is run by local public safety professionals, aiming to help families impacted by cancer.

All of the proceeds will go directly to Shields of Hope.

"We provide financial assistance, maybe home improvement projects, anything that you really can't think about doing when you're when you're actively battling cancer and paying bills, but we can provide some of that stuff for them and just make life a little bit more enjoyable while they're going through this," Steve Gorno with Shields of Hope said.

The Disney-themed dance party will be at Lions and Rabbits Center for the Arts on Plainfield Avenue in Grand Rapids.

It's from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept.18.

There will be dancing, crafts and games for the kiddos, plus beverages for the adults.

"You don't want to miss out on the fun that everybody else is having. And just because it goes back to the community, you know, you're getting to have fun and all the money that you spent having fun is going right back into the pockets of people who need it," Bartlett said.

Organizers are asking for a minimum donation of $10.

The Disney-themed dance party is sponsored by:

Michigan photographer Phern Joy

The Intersection Music Venue in downtown GR

Kids Unlimited Activity Center in Jenison

Transform Fitness Studio in Grandville

The Comic Signal on Plainfield Ave

Voice-over talent and Voice Actor Glenn Bulthuis

Magical Enchanted Vacations with Kelli

Kropf Family Farm & Adventures

Fox Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on Plainfield Ave

Sticky Fingers in East Grand Rapids

To learn more about the event, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.