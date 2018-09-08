GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Broadway Grand Rapids announced another award-winning show, Disney's The Lion King, for their 2019 series at Devos Performance Hall.

The show is sponsored by Fifth Third Ball Park, and individual tickets are not yet on sale. But, Broadway Grand Rapids advises those interested in securing a ticket to purchase a season subscription for the upcoming series. Broadway Grand Rapids announced that the Broadway musical Hamilton will also be a part of 2019-20 series.

Additional details on how to acquire individual tickets to the show will become available early next year. The Lion King will play for 2 weeks at Devos Performance Hall.

