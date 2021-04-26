District Health Department #10 resume use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

DHD#10 is hosting two offsite clinics this Wednesday, April 28, where the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available for anyone 18 and older.

The District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) announced on Monday they will resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in all ten counties for anyone 18 years or older.

The agencies previously recommended a pause on April 13, while experts conducted a thorough safety review after reports of an extremely rare blood clotting syndrome in some people.

However, the FDA and CDC have confidence that the J&J vaccine is safe and effective in preventing COVID-19 and have determined that the available data show that the vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks.

DHD#10 is hosting two offsite clinics this Wednesday, April 28, where the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available for anyone 18 and older.

Clinic times and locations are as follows:

Little River Casino Resort , 2700 Orchard Hwy in Manistee Clinic time: 10 to 7 - Walk-ins welcome from 11 to 6 Schedule online at: https://ph-district10.as.me/immscovidcasino202104 If no computer or internet, call 231-349-4178 for assistance 1st dose of Moderna is also available

, 2700 Orchard Hwy in Manistee Double JJ Resort, Back Forty, 5900 S. Water Road in Rothbury Clinic time: 8:30 to 5:30, Walk-ins welcome from 10 to 4 Schedule online at: https://ph-district10.as.me/covid2021dbljj0416r5 If no computer or internet, call 231-674-5218 for assistance 1st dose of Pfizer is also available for anyone 16 and older

Back Forty, 5900 S. Water Road in Rothbury



For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, go to www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine. To stay up to date on the latest information, sign up for Public Health Alerts at www.dhd10.org/schedule.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.