MUSKEGON, Mich. — State officials are warning boaters to be extra cautious due to the high water on lakes and rivers in Michigan.

The record high water levels has lead to several boat ramps being closed. Boaters are advised to call ahead, or check with local municipalities for the current status of ramps.

In Muskegon the popular Hartshorn boat ramp is closed, and not expected to open at all this summer.

High water on Muskegon Lake is the reason the city's small boat basin parking lot is flooded. At the Hartshorn Marina a sea wall that protects boats from waves and wake is only two inches above the water.

"The waves are rocking us a little more," John Allen, a boater said. "When the wind picks up then everything in this marina get moving."

Docks at the marina are about four inches above the water.

"The only way it's going to ruin a boating season is if gets so high that the docks or especially the electrical boxes get compromised," Allen said. "That's when we'll have some problems."

The Michigan DNR advises boaters to be careful on the lake.

High water can cause strong currents, which can increase the amount of debris floating in the water. Objects above water in recent years are now likely now underwater.

"There are shallows out there that aren't shallow," Charles Treppa, a fisherman said. "You don't have to worry about running aground."

"Some stuff that was just above the water line is very nicely concealed now," he added.





Boaters are reminded to obey no-wake zones. Even small waves that seem harmless can cause turbulence and damage along shorelines already underwater.

Currently most of the big marinas on Muskegon Lake are still able to provide electric power to slips. Some smaller marinas in lower areas on the lake have cut power to certain docks.

Conservation officers patrolling counties in southeast Michigan have increased marine patrols in response to high water levels. Officers have encountered many boaters along the St. Clair River who are creating wakes in no-wake portions of the river.

Conservation Officer Pat McManus, who patrols in Grand Traverse County, said that the Grand Traverse Bay area also is experiencing high water.

“Some boats are sitting so high in the rising water they are almost floating over the docks,” McManus said about the Leland River, a port for many vessels.

“Regardless of the size of your vessel, if you come in too fast, your boat could cause water to overflow onto a dock where people might be standing. Speed and no-wake restrictions are in effect for a reason – it’s important to know the watercraft controls for the area," he said.

