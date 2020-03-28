GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — To help carry out Governor Whitmer's stay at home order and protect public health, the DNR is closing many amenities offered in state parks and recreation areas, effective now through April 13.

State parks and recreation areas currently remain open to provide residents with opportunities to get outdoors.

However, extensive travel should be minimal and reserved only for essential needs and effective social distancing (of at least 6 feet between yourself and another person) is required, so that unsafe conditions do not develop and state-managed lands can remain open.

Closures and reduction services include:

Playgrounds and play equipment

Viewing platforms

Fishing piers

GaGa ball pits

Volleyball and basketball courts

Designated dog areas

Disc golf courses

Radio-controlled flying fields

Pump tracks and picnic tables

People are encouraged to plan accordingly to avoid needing a restroom during a visit.

Over the next few days, vault toilets will be closing. Some locations will be transitioning to portable toilets that will be cleaned by local vendors.

Visitors are also encouraged to bring trash bags, if needed, to carry trash home and minimize litter.

No hand washing stations will be provided.

Additionally, grooming and upkeep of all non-motorized trails and ORV trails will be suspended until further notice.

Executive order mandates social distancing; fines/penalties possible

To help uphold the stay at home order, individuals must maintain a minimum of 6 feet between themselves and other people. Anyone not following the social distancing requirement may face penalties, including up to 90 days in jail and/or a fine up to $500.

