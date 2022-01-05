Do you have a snow day Thursday? Find out here

Due to inclement weather, a plethora of West Michigan businesses and school districts are closed Thursday.

Dozens of schools in Muskegon, Ottawa and Kent Counties will be off for the day. Among them are Grand Rapids, Forest Hills, Muskegon, and Grand Haven Area Public Schools.

Find out if you have a snow day in store here.

This list will be updated through Wednesday night into Thursday morning with more closures. Check back for updates.

