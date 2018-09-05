GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Do you put one space after a period at the end of a sentence or two? It's a debate that's raged on for a long time.

Skidmore College in upstate New York tried to determine which way is easier to read. They had 60 students wear eye-tracking devices while reading something.

The study concluded that students read faster when the sentences had two spaces after the period, because it was more clear to them that the sentence was over and they could move on. The students spent more time looking for punctuation when the sentences put only one space after the period.

Some online commentaries we found, including one from Forbes, criticized the study for the font that was used, the small sample size, and the fact only college students were surveyed.

