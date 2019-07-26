Michigan State Police is currently competing with state police agencies across the country for the Best Looking Cruiser.

The prize: Being on the cover of the 2020 Best Looking Cruiser Calendar, which is put out each year by the American Association of State Troopers.

MSP said on Thursday, they are currently in second place being about 10,000 votes behind Nebraska State Patrol. In 2018, Michigan won 9th place in the contest.

If you think MSP has the best looking cruiser, you can vote with Survey Monkey. Voting ends on Monday, July 30 at 3 p.m.

