**Warning: Graphic photo below.**

The Manistee County Sheriff's Office and an animal control deputy found 29 huskies and husky mix dogs living in filthy conditions in a Manistee County pole barn on Thursday.

Police responded to a report of animal cruelty in Maple Grove Township. When they arrived, deputies found the dogs aged 9 years old to 4 months old.

The animals were living, eating and sleeping in feces and urine on a concrete floor of the barn. Many of the animals had stained, dirty and matted hair from the living conditions.

All 29 dogs were taken from the scene.

Manistee County Sheriff's Office

The report was also sent to the Manistee County Prosecutor's Office for review and possible charges.

Homeward Bound Animal Shelter assisted at the scene.

