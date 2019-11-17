Dolly Parton is asking fans to share videos of themselves singing her hit song "Jolene" ahead of the premiere of her new show Heartstrings, which airs on Netflix on Nov. 22.

Dolly shared the challenge on social media Friday. She tweeted a TikTok video of Julianne Hough making the announcement.

Fans are asked to use the hashtag #JoleneChallenge when posting their best version of the song "Jolene" on social media.

Hough is playing Jolene in Heartstrings.

RELATED: Dolly Parton's Netflix series, Heartstrings, releases new trailer

RELATED: Dolly Parton's Netflix series premieres in true East Tennessee fashion at Dollywood

RELATED: Dolly Parton and guests attend red carpet premiere of her new Heartstrings series

RELATED: Here's how to see Dolly Parton's new Netflix series before it drops!