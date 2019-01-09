LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tucked away in Henry County, Diane Linstrom lives with her two Doberman dogs. But they aren't just like any other household pets, they are public servants. After she breeds them, they are given a job.

K9 Syn is one of the pups certified to help find human remains in land and on crime scenes. But the two she has at home, started from six in the litter; one of whom now lives in Michigan and was just deployed to Florida. He is preparing to save those trapped by Hurricane Dorian.

"I mean it's pretty incredible, you know. A dog that's been bred and raised in Kentucky and sent on. What he's doing out there is incredible," said Linstrom. "When you take a dog that has problem solving skills and put them into a disaster situation they are going to figure out how to get to that person very easily.

K9 Quest is not just FEMA certified and a live find disaster specialist, he is the only Doberman with those titles in the country.

"These are dogs that are able to save people that we didn't know were there, you know, if they were unable to speak and tell us if they were under a rubble pile or something like that, the dog's nose is what saves their lives," Linstrom said.

He is with the Ohio task force one, the Michigan task force one, and Michigan search and rescue. This is his second deployment, with his first recently in Dayton, Ohio to help with tornadoes.

"But knowing that he's out there helping bring people home, that's what makes everything I do, worth what I do," Linstrom said.