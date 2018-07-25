Registered Dietitian Katie Francisco from Mercy Health shares some tips for creating a variety of healthy smoothies.

Smoothie Tips:

1. Measure your ingredients – it is easy to underestimate your calories!

2. Choose in season, local fresh fruits and vegetables, when possible

3. Include healthy sources of fat like avocado and flax Seed

4. Don't forget a protein source. Good choices include nut butters and chia seeds

5. Try adding spices like cinnamon, turmeric and ginger for extra health benefits!

6. Limit added juices and other sources of sugar that add unnecessary calories.

7. Using a variety of ingredients and alternating your daily smoothie recipe will provide you with the most nutrients!

8. Ask questions about ingredients if you are not making it yourself!

Recipes

Michigan Blueberry Smoothie

Makes 2 smoothies

Ingredients

• 1 ½ cups unsweetened vanilla almond milk or water

• 1 ½ cups frozen blueberries

• 1 frozen bananas

• ¼ cup almond butter

• ¼ cup old-fashioned oats

• 2 tablespoons ground flax seed

Instructions

1. In a blender, combine all of the ingredients.

2. Blend on low until the blender gains traction, then ramp up to the highest speed as soon as possible (or if your blender has a smoothie function, that will work great). Stop to scrape down the sides or add more milk if necessary.

3. Once the smoothie is completely smooth and creamy, taste it and blend in maple syrup if you’d like a sweeter smoothie. Divide the smoothie into two glasses. Serve immediately!

Recipe modified from Cookie and Kate

Honeydew Protein Smoothie

Ingredients

1. ¾ c cups honeydew melon

2. 1 cups spinach

3. 1 teaspoon ground flax seed

4. I T almond butter

5. *optional-1 serving vanilla protein powder

6. 1/2 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk + additional water as needed

7. 5 ice cubes

Directions

Mix all the ingredients in a blender and enjoy!

Modified from Jenny Sugar, POPSUGAR

Cherry Beet Smoothie

Ingredients

• 10 oz of unsweetened vanilla almond milk

• 1-2 small beets, cut into quarters (*store bought, already peeled and ready to eat)

• 1/2 cup of frozen pitted cherries

• 1/2 frozen banana

• 1 tablespoon of almonds/almond butter

Instructions

Add all ingredients to a high speed blender and blend until smooth.

Chocolate Avocado Protein Smoothie

Ingredients

• 10oz unsweetened vanilla almond milk

• 1 scoop of chocolate protein

• 1 frozen banana OR ½ c peaches OR ½ c Mango

• 1/2 avocado, flesh scooped out

• 1 T almond butter or natural peanut butter

Instructions

Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth.

Pumpkin Protein Smoothie

Ingredients - Serves 2

• 10oz of unsweetened almond milk

• 1 frozen banana, broken into pieces

• 1/4 cup of organic pumpkin puree

• 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon

• 1/2 teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice

• 1 scoop of vegan, plant based vanilla protein

Instructions

Add everything to a blender and blend until smooth!

Ultimate Strawberry Banana Smoothie Recipe

Serves 2

Ingredients:

1 medium banana, chopped

1 cup fresh or frozen strawberries

1 1/2 cups chopped zucchini (about half a medium zucchini)

2 tablespoons nut butter powder

1 tablespoon chia seeds

Pinch ground cinnamon

Pinch sea salt

1 cup water

Instructions:

Add banana, strawberries, zucchini, nut butter, chia seeds, cinnamon, salt and the water to a high speed blender. Blend on high until creamy and smooth. If the smoothie has trouble blending or seems too thick, add a little more liquid and blend until smooth.

