DOUBLE PLAY: Grand Rapids chefs make COVID-fueled decision, open '2-for-1' restaurant

The pandemic forced a lot of change for Joseff VanHorn and Steven Bunch, so they decided two heads were better than one - inside the same restaurant.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted businesses in many different ways. While some were forced to close, some have flourished.

Others have had to generate creative ways to survive.

Two West Michigan chefs recently decided to open eateries inside the same restaurant, cutting down their costs while allowing customers to experience "two-for-the-price-of-one" like they never have before.

Joseff VanHorn owns and operates YoChef's Catering Company. It's been a staple in Grand Rapids for the past 11 years.

At the same time, Steven Bunch owns and operates Chicago Hood Spot, which is a BBQ/smokehouse-style restaurant.

Five years ago, the two chefs became friends and Bunch began working for VanHorn.

"I told him, 'Put me in, coach,'" Bunch said.

While running Chicago Hood Spot, as well as working for VanHorn on weekends, Bunch dreamed about trying his own adventure.

Earlier this year, Bunch had to close his restaurant on Wealthy Street near downtown Grand Rapids. It was then that VanHorn thought of a unique way to help his friend grow.

"I owned this building on 44th Street in Kentwood that was being used primarily for storage," VanHorn said. "I thought, 'What if I open a café in that location to serve breakfast and lunch, then Steven can run Chicago Hood Spot from the same place from mid-afternoon until late in the evening?'"

Suddenly, that plan was set in motion.

YoChef's Café is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Then at 4 p.m., the restaurant changes its name to Chicago Hood Spot, allowing Bunch to serve a menu chock-full of BBQ and brisket.

"This is truly the best use of the space," VanHorn said. "He gets a chance to grow his own business within my business."

The chefs began the dual-restaurant-concept on Nov. 2. After a few days, they say it's working great and word is getting out.

"We're both fighters," said VanHorn. "We're both going to go down cooking if we go down."

The dual-restaurant is located at 34 44th St. SE in Kentwood.

