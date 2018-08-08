GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The city's downtown area shuttle, or DASH, will soon offer weekend rides and later hours starting Monday, Aug. 27.

The free shuttle has served downtown Grand Rapids for 20 years, but late-night rides and weekend services are both a first. The late-night rides will run until 1 a.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The new operational hours for DASH West and North are:

Monday through Wednesday, 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. (expanded by a half-hour)

Thursday and Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 1 a.m. (three hours)

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. (new service)

Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (new service)

In a press release, Josh Naramore, manager of the City's Mobile GR-Parking Services Department said the changes were made with hopes of increasing accessibility and ridership.

"With later hours and weekend service, the DASH becomes accessible to second-shift workers and more downtown visitors and residents," Naramore said. "This makes it easier for people coming downtown for a night out or to run errands to park once and ride."

DASH will also have a brand new look launching along with the schedule changes. Naramore said he hopes these changes will allow them to achieve their 'lofty' goal of 60,000 monthly riders.

"We wanted to update the DASH brand to something playful and approachable but still distinctive and recognizable. That's how we landed on a bright pink bus," Naramore said. "You won't be able to miss it."

