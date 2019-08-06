LUDINGTON, Mich. — Saturday, the city of Ludington embarked on a fourth world record attempt: the world's largest dessert party. And they succeeded.

The previous record was 1,445 people held by a baker in India. Ludington beat that number by getting 1,558 people out to Rotary Park to eat some tasty treats.

The desserts were provided by more than a dozen businesses.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to land this sweet win for our community,” said Jen Tooman, Downtown Ludington communications and marketing manager. “Ludington loves to celebrate the start of summer in a big way, and this was the perfect event – bringing together thousands of people to enjoy fun treats outside on a beautiful day.”

Ludington has been trying to set records since 2016 when they broke the record for the World's Longest Ice Cream Dessert. The only held the title for a few months, but it started something.

In 2017, Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital broke a record for the most people making sand angels. And in 2018, the Shoreline Cycling Club tried to break the record for the longest line of bikes, but fell short.

The world record attempt was a part of a a weekend of festivities with Love Ludington. The celebration of the city continues on Sunday, June 9 with West Shore Pride Fest and Historic Home Tours.

