GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There was a loud roar outside Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital on Saturday as dozens of motorcyclists delivered a donation to a family and their child in cancer treatment.

Over the past few weeks, a Battle Creek biker group, called the Rockets and Baggers, collected donations.

They delivered them to the family of Carter Palone, a 2-year-old patient who has pineoblastoma, a rare form of cancer.

Palone is in the pediatric oncology program at the hospital.

Each rider also donated $15 per bike and $5 per passenger. The group raised around $900 in total.

The Rockets and Baggers club regularly hosts charity events and fundraisers for kids with disabilities and has been active for more than two years.

