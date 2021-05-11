'Dream Grand and Go': New campaign pushes Grand Rapids as 'tourism destination'

As we move closer to herd immunity from COVID-19, 'Experience GR' is launching a new marketing strategy they hope will cement Grand Rapids as a tourism destination.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the COVID-19 restrictions continue to slowly lift, and we move toward herd immunity from the deadly virus, a Grand Rapids-focused marketing firm is making sure people remember it is a tourism destination city.

"Everything kind of came to a halt for a while," said Kate Lieto, Director of Marketing for Experience GR. "We're really full-steam ahead right now."

Experience GR recently launched a new statewide marketing campaign that's geared toward reminding people that Grand Rapids is every bit the destination city it was before all the shutdowns.

The campaign is called "Dream Grand and Go."

"We're targeting the drive-in market," said Lieto. "People who are traveling on the state's major highways, two or three hours away, will likely see a billboard or two."

The only West Michigan billboard pushing the campaign is located on westbound I-96 near the 28th Street exit. The remainder of the billboards can be found on I-94 along the Michigan-Indiana state line, another on I-96 near Howell and one in Lansing, with more locations being considered.

Along with the billboards, Experience GR has developed a corresponding campaign called "Postcards from GR."

"We know that about half of the visitors to the Grand Rapids area are coming to visit friends and relatives," added Lieto. "We're encouraging locals to send a postcard, which we'll pay for and mail it to your loved one.

"All they have to do is fill it out on our website and we'll get the postcard to them so that they can be invited to the area for a visit."

Experience GR partners annually with the Pure Michigan campaign to invite people to come to Michigan, specifically Grand Rapids.

"We currently have a TV commercial airing throughout the state with Pure Michigan," said Lieto.

