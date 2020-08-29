Drive-by shooting leaves one person hurt in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Police responded to the 3900 block of Camelot Drive Saturday morning, after several gunshots were heard in the area.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting Saturday morning, which sent one person to the hospital.

Around 9:40 a.m. officers responded to the 3900 block of Camelot Drive Southeast, after 5 to 10 gunshots were heard in the area.

While officers were investigating, a victim arrived at Butterworth Hospital after being shot in the foot.

Police report, it appears the victim was outside when a car drove by and fired rounds. They found casings at the scene.