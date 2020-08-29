x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

News

Drive-by shooting leaves one person hurt in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Police responded to the 3900 block of Camelot Drive Saturday morning, after several gunshots were heard in the area.
Credit: 13OYS
A Grand Rapids Police cruiser.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting Saturday morning, which sent one person to the hospital. 

Around 9:40 a.m. officers responded to the 3900 block of Camelot Drive Southeast, after 5 to 10 gunshots were heard in the area.  

While officers were investigating, a victim arrived at Butterworth Hospital after being shot in the foot. 

Police report, it appears the victim was outside when a car drove by and fired rounds. They found casings at the scene.  

There is no suspect or vehicle description at this time. 