Driver crashes into South Haven Chamber of Commerce building

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce building sustained damage after a driver drove a Jeep "full speed" into the building Saturday.

A post on the chamber's Facebook page says the vehicle crashed into the Executive Director's Office after business hours. No chamber members were hurt.

Officials are now working to clean up debris. Despite the damage, the post says that the accident "won't slow us down...much."

