Driver dead, child hurt in two-car crash in Muskegon County

MSP said a 38-year-old woman died from her crash injuries. A child was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Michigan — A Muskegon woman is dead after another driver pulled out in front of her Monday morning.

Troopers with the Michigan State Police responded to the area of Orshal and McMillan Roads in Fruitland Township just before 8:30 a.m.

The initial investigation found a 19-year-old woman from Twin Lake was headed eastbound on McMillan when she failed to stop at the intersection, police said.

That's when she struck a northbound Ford Escape.

The SUV's driver, a 38-year-old woman, died at the scene.

A child was in a car seat in the back of the vehicle. Medics rushed the child to a Grand Rapids hospital in serious condition.

Michigan State Police continue to investigate the crash.

