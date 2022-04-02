x
Driver crashes into cement overpass pole in Big Rapids, dies on scene

A driver went off the roadway on US-131 and hit a cement column that supports an overpass bridge. The driver suffered severe injuries and died on the scene.
BIG RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver succumbed to their injuries after a crash in Big Rapids Township Saturday night, the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office says.

Around 5:08 p.m., a driver went off the roadway on US-131 near 15 Mile Road and hit a cement column that supports an overpass bridge. The driver suffered severe injuries and died at the scene, police say.

The driver's information is being withheld pending further investigation. 

