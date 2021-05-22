Driver dies in car fire after drifting off road, crashing into concrete pillar

The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when emergency personnel arrived on scene. There were two people inside the vehicle.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Saturday at around 5:10 a.m., the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office was sent to Sprinkle Rd. north of Wynn Rd. for a fatal car crash.

Officers on the scene said, it appears that a vehicle was driving south of Sprinkle Rd and drifted across the northbound lanes, went through a fence and struck a concrete pillar.

The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when emergency personnel arrived on scene. There were two people inside the vehicle.

A female passenger was transported to Bronson Hospital with serious injuries and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

KCSO was assisted by Comstock Fire/Rescue, Pride Ambulance, Michigan State Police and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.