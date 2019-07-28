HOLLAND, Michigan — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said a Holland driver who was "distracted by the fair activities" on Ottawa Beach Road rear-ended a minivan that had two adults and five children in it.

Around 7:14 p.m. a 36-year-old Jenison man driving the minivan slowed and came to a stop on Ottawa Beach Road in front of the county fairgrounds due to a traffic back-up. A 25-year-old driving a Ford F-150 was distracted by the fair and did see the van stopped in front of him, police said.

The Ford F-150 rear-ended the mini van, and both vehicles were disabled in the road, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Ottawa Beach Road was closed at 152nd Avenue for an hour because of the crash.

The driver of the F-150 was released at the scene with minor injuries.

The two adults and five children, aged 16, 13, 12, 8 and 5, in the minivan all received minor injuries. And three of the children were transported to Holland Hospital in stable condition.

