Driver escapes police pursuit by running through Little Caesars drive-thru, crashing through gate

Police said the driver made a getaway through a Little Caesars drive-thru in Big Rapids and remains at large.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities in Big Rapids need your help tracking down the driver of an SUV that eluded police during a chase Wednesday night.

The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office says around 10:15 p.m., deputies tried to pull over an older model white Ford Explorer without a plate near the Little Caesars. The vehicle also had a yellow block M sticker (Michigan) in the upper left corner of the rear window.

The driver refused to stop and continued through the Little Caesars drive-thru, went behind Sky Mint and then continued to Fuller Street.

To escape police, the SUV then went through the two-track at the end of Fuller, crashing through a chain gate to exit westbound on Woodward.

That's where pursuing police lost the driver.

Detectives are hoping someone recognizes the vehicle. If you have any information that can help police catch the driver, you're asked to contact the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.

