HEATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A drunken-driver is faces charges in connection to a July crash that killed a newlywed couple in Allegan County.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office said the suspect will be charged with multiply felonies, including two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death and one count of operating while intoxicated causing serious injury.

The fatal July 17 crash happened at the intersection of M-40 and 128th Avenue in Heath Township, south of Hamilton. The at-fault driver was going westbound when he ran the stop sign at the intersection.

A newlywed couple, identified as 24-year-old Logan Thunderland Allbaugh, of Holland, and 22-year-old Hannah Mae Kwekel, of Zeeland, were killed. The two had only been married for two weeks before the crash. A third person was injured.

The sheriff's office says the suspect is being lodged at the Allegan County Correction Facility and will be arraigned Tuesday, Oct. 23.

