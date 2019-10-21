GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Prosecutor's Office has authorized charges against Jason Steven McCann, 44, for allegedly hitting and killing a Grand Rapids couple over the weekend.

McCann is charged with two counts failing to stop at the scene of an accident, when at fault, causing death, and two counts of reckless driving causing death. Both carry a maximum penalty of 15 years.

The victims were identified by a former classmate as Todd Fuhr and Tracy Curtiss Fuhr, both 56. They were killed after being hit by a car Saturday night on Oakes Street SW and Grandville Avenue SW.

Police said the couple were crossing the street and were within the crosswalk when a vehicle heading west disregarded a stop sign and hit them. The vehicle fled the scene around 11:13 p.m.

McCann has a history of driving while under the influence. In 2004, he was charged with operating while impaired by liquor in Holland, according to state records. Then, in 2016, McCann was arrested and charged for operating while intoxicated in Hudsonville.

McCann was arrested Sunday morning after police received a tip that led them to the vehicle.

Anyone with more information on the crash should call GRPD or Silent Observer.

