GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man was killed Sunday morning after his car hit a tree and caught fire in Grant Township.

According to the Oceana County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to South Water Road just west of Clay Road around 7:15 a.m. They found a 2005 Dodge Dakota pickup had been traveling northbound and went off the road, partially recovered, went off the road again and struck a large spruce tree.

When the truck hit the tree, the vehicle caught fire and the lone occupant was unable to escape.

Police said a driver passing by the scene tried to rescue the driver but was unable to because of the fire.

The incident is currently under investigation. Police believe speed is a factor in the crash and they are still investigating if drugs or alcohol played a part in the incident.

The driver's name will be released when the identity can be confirmed through dental records.

