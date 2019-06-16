GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run accident turned himself in around 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

The original crash occurred early Saturday morning at Hall Street SE and Eastern Avenue SE. A vehicle hit a moped traveling north on Eastern Avenue, and the vehicle fled the scene without stopping.

The driver of the moped, a 33-year-old Grand Rapids man, died from his injuries Saturday night.

About 10 hours after the accident, officers found the vehicle involved in the crash and the driver was arrested.

The charges for the driver will be finalized once the Kent County Prosecutor's Office has a chance to review the case.

