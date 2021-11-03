Driver pulls in front of oncoming traffic, causing rollover crash that injured one in Ottawa County

In an attempt to avoid hitting the oncoming traffic, the man merged into the northbound lane, striking another car and rolling over. He was moderately injured.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — On Wednesday, a driver cut in front of oncoming traffic in Crockery Township, causing a rollover crash, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says.

A 24-year-old man from Grand Haven was near Leonard Street around 4:40 p.m., stopped in traffic on the right hand shoulder of the roadway.

Police say northbound traffic was already backed-up due to unrelated property damage accident in the area.

The driver abruptly pulled out of the slowed lane of cars, right into oncoming traffic. In an attempt to avoid hitting the southbound traffic, he merged into the northbound lane, striking a Chevy Silverado driven by a 38-year-old man from Muskegon.

The crash caused the at-fault driver to lose control of his car, run off the road and roll.

The man sustained moderate injuries, police say. He was transported to North Ottawa Hospital by ambulance.

The man's passenger, a 22-year-old woman from Muskegon, and the Silverado's driver were uninjured.

Everyone was wearing their seatbelts.

Police say traffic on northbound M-231 was backed up and stopped at times.

