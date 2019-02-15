A new state law requires drivers to slow to 10 mph below the speed limit and move to a new lane when passing authorized vehicles.

The law, signed back in November by former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, officially went to effect on Wednesday.

It's an amended version of the Emergency Vehicle Caution Law, and drivers can now be issued a $400 ticket for failing to obey it.

When he signed the bill into law, Snyder said he hoped it would offer more protection for emergency responders and workers on busy roadways.

According to Shanon Banner with the Michigan State Police, more than a dozen MSP cruisers have been hit since the beginning of 2019.

