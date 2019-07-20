KALAMAZOO, Mich. - A man from Kalamazoo struck a utility pole Friday night and left an estimated 400 residents without power.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was dispatched to the scene just after 10 p.m. Friday and authorities say the pole was hanging dangerously over South Burdick Street.

The first officers on scene learned that the driver had fled the scene on foot. A K-9 track led officers to the driver in a wooded area in the 100 block of West Belmont Street.

The driver, a 39-year-old male from Kalamazoo, was arrested and lodged in the Kalamazoo County Jail for operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.

Officers closed South Burdick Street from Maple to Alcott Streets while Consumers Energy worked to restore power. The street was reopened about three hours later and power was restored to most residents, but Consumers Energy stayed on scene to completely replace the pole.

Drivers are asked to drive carefully through the area.

Anyone with information regarding the crash should contact KDPS at 269-337-8120 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter