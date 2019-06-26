BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he hit a semi-tractor while traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-94.

Diego Flores-Valero, a 25-year-old man from Chicago, was traveling from Indiana to Michigan on I-94 at a high rate of speed when officers tried to stop the vehicle near Lakeside Road.

Valero failed to stop, crossed the median and was traveling eastbound in the eastbound lane.

Valero attempted to cross the median again but was struck by a semi-tractor traveling westbound.

Authorities are unsure if it was an intentional act by Valero.

After a short struggle with police, Valero was taken into custody. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Valero was taken to Spectrum Lakeland Hospital for observation.

I-94 was closed for several hours while clean-up from the crash took place.

