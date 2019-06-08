PORTAGE, Mich. - A drunk driving semi truck crash at northbound US-131 and I-94 caused hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel to spill onto the highway Tuesday morning.

According to Portage Public Safety, a semi truck was merging onto northbound US-131 from westbound I-94 when the driver, a 46-year-old man from Belmont, lost control of the vehicle and struck a guardrail.

The crash caused 100 gallons of diesel fuel to spill onto the highway. No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the driver was not injured.

Police said the driver as arrested at the scene for operating while intoxicated and transported to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department pending arraignment.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

