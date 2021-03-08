Duggan, Adams advance from Detroit mayoral primary

Duggan is seeking his third consecutive term as mayor. Adams is an attorney who served as deputy mayor for several years under Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.

DETROIT, Michigan — Mayor Mike Duggan and former Deputy Mayor Anthony Adams will face off in Detroit’s Nov. 2 general election for the city’s top elected seat.

Unofficial results with all precincts reporting show Duggan received 50,853 votes and Adams was next with 7,014 votes to finish as the top two vote-getters in Tuesday’s nonpartisan primary.

Duggan is seeking his third consecutive term as mayor. He first was elected in 2013 as Detroit pushed through the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history and took office in January 2014.

Adams is an attorney who served as deputy mayor for several years under disgraced former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.

