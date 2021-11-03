Dutton Fire calls out 'pathetic' driver who hit truck and drove off

"We absolutely refuse to sacrifice our firefighters to this nonsense," said the Fire Department in a Facebook post.

CALEDONIA, Mich. — Around 7:30 Wednesday morning, Dutton Fire Department was on M-6 responding to multiple car crashes due to the icy road conditions. One of their trucks was struck by a motorist, who then drove off.

Dutton Fire was directing traffic near Patterson Avenue to Broadmoor Avenue when the vehicle was hit.

"If hitting the truck wasn’t pathetic enough, the motorist and Safe Driver of the Year then fled the scene," the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Officials report that none of the firefighters were injured in the crash, and there doesn't appear to be any major damage to their equipment.

The Facebook post says the Fire Department directs traffic "not as an obligation, but as a courtesy to commuters."

"Frankly, we’re rather tired of the inattentive driving and inconsiderate behaviors. If you’re going to hit our trucks and threaten our responders, we’ve got something for that," said the post.

Now, Dutton Fire will 'liberally' exercise the authority to completely shut down any stretch of road upon which they are conducting emergency operations.

"If it’s M-6 and you want to play on your phone, eat your breakfast, drink your Starbucks and apply your makeup, we’ll turn it into a parking lot so you can do it safely."

Dutton Fire says when stationary emergency vehicles have emergency lights activated, passersby should know:

There is an emergency ahead

Traffic is being affected

Disembarked personnel are working in this area

"We absolutely refuse to sacrifice our firefighters to this nonsense. The lives of our responders are more valuable than people getting to their appointments on time."

