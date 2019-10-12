MICHIGAN POT SALES | Recreational marijuana sales totaled about $1.6 million in the inaugural week of business at the first retail shops in Michigan.

DOWNTOWN GR STREETS | An open house was held Monday night to discuss the Reimagine Grand Rapids project, specifically turning one-way streets into permanent two-way traffic.

TIM ALLEN COMING TO GR | The Michigan native will be performing at DeVos Performance Hall on July 18, 2020. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13.

IMPEACHMENT ARTICLES | House Democrats are poised to unveil two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump Tuesday morning.

E. COLI RECALL | The Centers for Disease Control is issuing a warning to consumers not to eat some Fresh Express Sunflower Crisp Chopped Salad Kits. If you have symptoms of an E. coli infection you should speak to your healthcare provider immediately.

FORECAST | A shot of Arctic air spills south into West Michigan through Wednesday with pockets of light snow.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

