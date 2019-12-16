LOWELL EXPLOSION | Crews have responded to an explosion in Lowell that happened around 3 a.m. in the 3000 block of Fallasburg Park Drive NE.

IMPEACHMENT LATEST | House leaders are preparing for the final impeachment vote against President Donald Trump, expected to happen this week, just as lawmakers are about to leave for the holiday break.

GVSU SOCCER | The Grand Valley State Women's Soccer team has done nothing but dominate the Division II tournament over the past decade. And on Saturday, that continued when the Lakers won their sixth national championship — their first since 2015.

TROOP WITHDRAWAL | President Donald Trump’s administration is preparing to announce the withdrawal of around 4,000 troops from Afghanistan.

HOLIDAY BLOOD DRIVE | 13 ON YOUR SIDE and Versiti are teaming up this holiday season for a blood drive. It will take place on Dec. 16 from noon to 7:30 p.m. at the Grand Celebration Center, 925 4 Mile Road NW.

FORECAST | Clouds will gradually decrease on Monday with highs warming up a touch topping out in the mid-30s. Winds will remain light and variable.

For these stories and more, check out 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings at 6 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.