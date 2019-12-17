PEDESTRIAN KILLED | A car traveling at a "high rate of speed" hit and killed a 47-year-old woman pedestrian on Kalamazoo Avenue SE south of Hall Street SE around 5:30 p.m., Grand Rapids Police Sgt. John Wittkowski said.

MISSING WOMAN | The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is searching for a missing 22-year-old woman. Crystal Shauntal Walker was last seen by her family on Nov. 16 in the 700 block of Reed Street in Kalamazoo.

CANCER VICTIM VIGIL | A crowd gathered in Ionia Monday night to honor a young cancer victim. Five-year-old Peyton Dennis lost his battle with brain cancer over the weekend.

COMBATTING THE OPIOID EPIDEMIC | Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel are expected to announce new plans to combat the opioid epidemic in Michigan.

TOBACCO BILL | In a bipartisan deal lawmakers are trying to push out before government funding runs out Saturday, there is a mandate to change the minimum age for tobacco purchases, including cigarettes, to 21.

FORECAST | A strong cold front will be accompanied by some snow and followed by a short-lived round of cold air.

